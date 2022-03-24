Stainless Steel French Press | Insulated Coffee Maker 2022 Birthday Gift Launch

—

Available in 3 different sizes, the new press features a double-wall design along with a unique two-screen filter system. Stainless steel construction means it is dishwasher safe, rust-resistant, and will not shatter in the event of a fall.

More details can be found at: https://www.amazon.com/SterlingPro-Filters-Enjoy-Granule-Free-Guaranteed-Accessory-Stainless/dp/B00MMQOZ1U?th=1

Coffee remains one of the most popular drinks in the world, with around 2 billion cups consumed every day. However, SterlingPro has also designed its latest French press to fill a range of functions, including tea, hot chocolate, cold brew, fruit infusions, and more. Its convenient design and versatility make it an ideal gift for parents, house warmings, birthdays, and many other special occasions.

Given its popularity, it’s no surprise that there are many ways to make a cup of coffee. Consumer review website lifehack.org suggests that a French press is one of the best, due to the fact that coffee grounds are allowed to steep, and flavors and oils are not removed by a paper filter.

However, some complain that the French press process allows the coffee to cool too much, and the mesh filters allow some grounds to make their way into a cup. SterlingPro’s new design addresses both of these concerns.

The double-wall construction provides a greater degree of insulation, preventing a brew from losing heat. The innovative two-screen filter system also captures all the grounds, giving a smoother drinking experience. Two additional stainless steel screens are now supplied with each unit.

Marking the launch of the new press, SterlingPro is also offering a 20% discount on Amazon orders. Customers can now use the coupon code STERLINGPRO2 when ordering.

A satisfied customer recently stated: “It’s difficult to imagine how I could be more pleased with this press. Solidly built, attractive, and superbly functional. I love the fact that I can have a large mug of excellent coffee in the morning and still have enough to fill my 1.1qt thermos and my travel mug. I also like that the screens come apart very easily for cleaning and that I can throw the whole shebang in the dishwasher. Very handy.”

