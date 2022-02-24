Heartland Soccer Tournament Season Kicks Off this Weekend with the Border Battle

Youth soccer returns to the pitch this weekend in Overland Park, Kan with the Border Battle Tournament. With teams traveling in from all over the Kansas City metropolitan area and various states, the economic impact is estimated to be $2.1 million over the weekend.

This weekend, February 25-27, Heartland Soccer will partner with GSI Sports to kick off the spring tournament season by hosting the annual Border Battle Tournament at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex.

This tournament has already been established and recognized as one of the top spring tournaments and annually attracts ECNL, NPL, State and Regional Champion teams from all over the Midwest. The 2022 Border Battle Tournament will welcome 155 teams from 9 different states including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“This tournament is always a great way to get the spring season underway. We are so excited to welcome in teams from all over the Midwest, giving them the opportunity to play at our world class all turf soccer complexes. Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for our players and families,” said Shane Hackett, Heartland Soccer Association executive director. “Now in our 45th year, we are continuing to experience significant growth in our regional tournaments as teams travel from across the Midwest to compete. We are excited to host thousands of soccer families this weekend.”

Considering the importance of local media to our sport, we encourage and invite the media to attend and cover the event! The first set of games will start at 5:30PM on Friday. Saturday and Sunday games will begin at approximately 8:00AM.

Up next for Heartland will be the Midwest College Showcase on March 4-6, hosting a number of college coaches and top players throughout the Midwest and the KC Champions Cup Tournament, set for April 8-10, which is expected to bring in more than 350 teams.

About Heartland Soccer Association

Heartland Soccer Association is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operates to support the development of youth soccer players with league and tournament play in Kansas City. Our operations are supported through league fees, sponsorships and donations by companies and individuals.

Heartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league in the country with more than 1,500 league teams per season, 72,000 youth league players, 3,300 tournament teams annually, 4,000 coaches and 2,000 active referees. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and has grown from an initial 600 players to serving more than 4,700 teams from 16 states and internationally with league and tournaments. For more information, visit http://www.heartlandsoccer.net/.

Heartland Soccer has several opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Heartland partners with like-minded businesses who understand that investing in young people today creates a better community for all in the future. Sponsorship provides businesses with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing Kansas City’s youth through soccer. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations at bridgette@heartlandsoccer.net.

