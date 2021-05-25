Devon's Largest Solar Farm Gets Approval

ND Solar Enterprises Ltd, based in Bristol, has submitted an application for plans to build a massive solar farm. The plans have been given the go-ahead by councillors despite the immense opposition from members of independent charity Devon CPRE. These members focus is for the protection of the county’s rural landscape.

The installation will include 100,000 solar panels built on piles across 23 fields that cover in excess of 150 acres. The site is to be at Litchardon Cross, south west of Barnstaple.

