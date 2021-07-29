Chicago IL Home Services Contractor Hire/Business Marketplace Mobile App Launch

Chicago-based app developer has launched its new app, Giggo, a marketplace where anyone in Chicago can hire contractors and professionals for all their home services and repair needs.

Giggo has launched its latest home services mobile app called Giggo. The app allows homeowners in Chicago, Illinois, to discover, hire, and pay local service providers all from the same platform.

More information about the app is available at the Giggo landing page on the Apple App Store.

The new personal services marketplace is available to Chicago residents only and comes with an intuitive, modern interface that doesn’t require a steep learning curve to master.

Homeowners can conveniently hire nearby professionals for any home service job using the app. So whether they are looking for laundry, landscaping, or dog walking services, there are several top-quality service providers on the platform they can contact to help them.

Unlike other similar platforms, Giggo aims to promote fast, real-time communication between service providers and clients through its unique request confirmation feature. This functionality allows clients to cancel their requests if the vendor does not respond within two hours.

Other features included in the app to make it seamless and safe for customers include a push notification for tracking request status and an in-app payment option. There’s also a feature that allows the customer to generate a code for the contractor to verify their arrival.

As an extra layer of security, only local businesses verified by Stripe can offer their services on the platform.

While using Giggo is a convenient way for Chicago residents to find contractors for their home services or repair needs, getting listed on the platform allows local service providers to reach new customers they wouldn’t have reached otherwise.

It also provides solo contractors and multi-employee businesses with the opportunity to increase their revenue by offering home services to local homeowners without any expensive marketing campaign.

With the Giggo app, contractors can send quotes and invoices conveniently, generate receipts for payments received, and professionally manage all aspects of client interaction.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the app’s Apple store page to download and install it on their devices.

A company spokesperson said: “At Giggo, we are building a platform for personal services. Our mission is to bring the advantages of a mobile app to all businesses without an app of their own. Our platform provides a straightforward customer-contractor experience with a simple, universal interface. “

For more information, visit Giggoapp.com

Contact Info:

Name: Giggo Support

Email: Send Email

Organization: Giggo

Address: 555 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois 60661, United States

Website: https://giggoapp.com

Source: PressCable

Release ID: 89039273

Source