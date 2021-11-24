Aspiring Entrepreneurs Podcast – Positive Mindset Mental Health Episode Launched

The Doomer Bloomer Podcast has released its season 3 premiere, featuring special guest Jerry Zehr and the Resurrection of Jon Win. The episode explores strategies to deal with hardships and mental health issues through diversification of ideas.

—

Jerry Zehr is the author of several books, the latest of which is titled The Peacemaker’s Path. The conversation fostered by the host seeks to advise listeners on ways to deepen their connection to the world around them and to their spiritual selves.

To learn more, visit https://www.thedoomerbloomerpodcast.com/support

The new episode fits with the podcast’s general themes, which have included health and wellness strategies in the past. Usually, these strategies are presented in the context of achieving financial stability and overcoming scarcity to live a fulfilled life despite it.

The Doomer Bloomer Podcast was born out of the collective hardship of 2020, a time when, incidentally, podcasts exploded in popularity as a form of popular entertainment.

2020 was a difficult year that has set the stage nicely for the hosts of this particular production, though. They seek through their conversations to guide those who have been left hopeless by recent world events to a more prosperous and better future.

Typically, the life advice that the podcast’s hosts present is guided by an overarching humorous slant, which is part of the framework of the show. The goal of every episode is to use this narrative framework to provide advice and to generate interesting conversations with a new guest every episode.

Much of the content in the podcast is geared toward aspiring entrepreneurs, seeking to establish a more positive outlook and profitable mindset. One listener, as part of a five-star review, said, “Thank you for being the kind of lighthouse entrepreneurs need. Keep up the good work!”

The podcast can be found on all major audio platforms, including Spotify. Its hosts also have a Patreon page, through which donors can access additional commentary, bonus content, and coaching. Learn more at https://www.patreon.com/doomerbloomers

The hosts of the Doomer Bloomer Podcast value their anonymity, but do operate under a simple set of principles, which are, in their words, “Do no harm, lift each other up, and build a community.” Season 3, Episode 1 is available on Spotify and other platforms.

To learn more, visit https://lovethepodcast.com/doomerbloomerpodcast

Contact Info:

Name: William Summer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Doomer Bloomer Media Ltd

Address: #219 108 Elliot st, Whitehorse, Yukon, YT Y1A 6C4, Canada

Website: https://www.thedoomerbloomerpodcast.com

Source: PressCable

Release ID: 89054350